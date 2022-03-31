100 years ago — 1922To drive from Pendleton to Portland or vice versa in a day is a common thing, but it is not often anyone drives from Salem to this city in a single day. Yesterday morning W. H. McCormmach left the capital city at 5 o’clock and arrived in Pendleton at 4:20 in the afternoon, having stopped en route for lunch and breakfast. Mr. and Mrs. McCormmach were returning from Long Beach, California, where they had spent the winter. They drove home in their Franklin car and had no chains on the trip.
50 years — 1972With phase one of a modernization program for the Umatilla Housing Authority in final stages of completion, the authority and Department of Housing and Urban Development officials from the Portland area office are mapping plans for the second phase of the program. Floyd E. Lewis, Hermiston, county housing authority executive director, said this week that phase one of the program amounts to $189,000 for approximately 40 units at Orchard and Bliss homes in Hermiston and McEwen Homes in Athena. Phase two calls for new floor tile, street paving on the Athena project, replacing windows and trim. Orchard Homes, Hermiston, will have an exterior beautification project. Lewis said the county authority and HUD officials want their low income housing projects “to look as good as anything in the neighborhood.”
25 years ago — 1997Construction of the Umatilla Chemical Agent Disposal Facility is expected to begin soon, and local communities are turning their attention to emergency preparedness. While federal, state, and local agencies are charged with making sure residents around the depot are safe, an important entity responsible for insuring individual safety is the person in the mirror. If the sirens go off, officials want people to go inside and turn on the radio. The announcer may tell them to “shelter in place.” When using “expedient” sheltering techniques, which means sealing off a room with duct tape and plastic sheeting, those inside are protected from a plume present for 10 minutes as much as 100 times more than they would be were they not protected at all, Geoff Tyree, spokesman for Morrow County Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, said. If the plume lasts an hour, such sheltering still offers as much as 17 times the protection of not sealing a room, he said. Evacuating, on the other hand, is a gamble of the highest stakes, he said. If one stays out of the plume, one will not be exposed. However, driving through the plume would result in a full dose of the fatal agent. It is also recommended each family prepare a “72-hour kit” to be taken into the room. The kit should include money, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, drinking water, nonperishable ready-to-eat foods, a can opener, hygiene products, food for family pets, first aid kit, change of clothing, sleeping bags, a fire extinguisher and adjustable wrench for turning off broken gas or water lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.