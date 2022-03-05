100 years ago — 1922A recreation map, setting for the attractions of the Umatilla National Forest, is to be published by the forestry department. The map is the first published since the Umatilla and Wenaha forests consolidated. It will be in the nature of a pamphlet and will be attractively illustrated. In addition to advertising the forest, the pages will be devoted to the Pendleton Round-Up. This section, which is being arranged by the Round-Up publicity agent, will carry an article on the Round-Up, a panoramic view of the big show and a picture of Ray Bell astride a bucking broncho.
50 years ago — 1972It wasn’t a major cattle drive by television standards and the drovers do not work at the job full time — but it does demonstrate the value of the horse to the cattle industry. Echo cattleman Bob Spike moved about 200 cows and calves down the east Echo cutoff road off of Interstate 80N Saturday morning to his ranch west of Echo. An innovation to keep the cattle on the paved highway was one man ahead of the cattle who would dump some hay on the pavement, toot the horn of the pickup, and the cattle soon got the message and “trailed beautifully.” The only casualty in the cattle drive was the report of a big cow putting a dent in a Cadillac as it passed through the herd. Occasionally a cow and calf would move off the beaten path into a nearby field and part-time cowboys (having a lot of fun) would move the cattle back onto the trail.
25 years ago — 1997Bucky, Pendleton High School’s mascot, could be permanently sidelined. But the students aren’t letting the mascot be sent out to pasture without a fight. Students and faculty alike are debating the issue with passion in class, at lunch, and over cellular phones. “He’s an ugly nag that doesn’t represent us,” Pendleton High School Principal Jim Krout said of Bucky. “We need to go back to something who will represent the Buckaroos — a cowboy or a cowgirl.” Prior to Bucky, Pendleton High School didn’t have a mascot, according to Vickie Read, student council adviser. “There used to be a gal who would paint her horse green and ride around the Round-Up arena every time we scored a touchdown. But insurance issues nixed that.” The issue over Bucky arose because he’s losing his hair. Read secured $600 from the Buck Boosters to buy a newly groomed hide for the mascot, but without Krout’s signature on the purchase order, the PHS student council cannot shine up their beloved Bucky’s coat. But the person inside the suit this year, freshman Rudy Uhlman, said if the mascot is changed they will have to find another pardner for the part. And as sophomore Joe McCullough eloquently said, “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.”
