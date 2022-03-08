100 years ago — 1922That local help will be needed in order to furnish and equip the new wing for St. Anthony’s hospital was made clear yesterday afternoon when the subject was presented at a meeting of the board of manager of the Commercial association. It will require $31,000 to equip the new wing, according to plans made by the Sisters of St. Francis. To erect the new wing has cost a total of $220,000 and there is no money left for furnishing the hospital, it was explained by Mother Solano, head of the institution. Therefore local people will be asked to contribute to a fund for this purpose. The value of the hospital to the city was strongly commended by Dr. F. E. Boyden and Dr. H. H. Hattery who accompanied the delegation of sisters at the meeting. The board of managers voted to endorse cooperate in the campaign for funds.
50 years ago — 1972It’s Frazer, not Frazier. That’s the way official city records spell the name of the Pendleton avenue and Umatilla County pioneer Uncle Jake Frazer. City records show that on Dec. 8, 1939, a street naming committee had incorporated in the official minutes this report: “Frazer Avenue. Jacob Frazer, affectionately known as Uncle Jake, born in Ohio, at an early day drove bands of horses into the West. Came to Willamette Valley in 1868, driving large bands of sheep; he very soon came to Umatilla County, becoming one of the big sheep owners of the time. First brick building in Pendleton was built by Uncle Jake Frazer in 1881.” The city’s street names were adopted by an ordinance on Feb. 23, 1940. “No man did more for Pendleton or stood higher in the estimation of Pendletonians than Jacob Frazer,” the report concluded.
25 years ago — 1997The Tamastslikt Cultural Institute under construction in Mission is growing by artistic leaps and cultural bounds, thanks to $435,000 in grant and commission money. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation recently received a $415,000 two-year staffing grant to cover salaries and support staff at Tamastslikt, which translates from the Walla Walla dialect as “interpreter.” The grant was received from the Administration for Native Americans. And the Wildhorse Gaming Resort has donated $20,000 to commission a tribal artist to create a 40-foot by 15-foot piece of artwork for the facility’s entrance foyer into the permanent exhibit area.“With exposure to about one million resort visitors per year, we have a chance to fill a vacant niche and become the premier outlet for quality Northwestern native art,” said John Chess, development director for the tribes, of the cultural institute, which is scheduled to open next spring.
