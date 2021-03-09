100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 9, 1921
The D.W. Griffith picture “Way Down East” which is causing such a sensation wherever it is shown will be brought to Pendleton according to an announcement made this morning by Guy Matlock of the Alta and Arcade motion picture houses. This picture has heretofore been shown only in opera houses of the larger cities and Pendleton is the first city where the picture has been permitted to show in a motion picture house. It will be given with the same elaborate presentation as “The Birth of a Nation,” and carries its own symphony orchestra. There will be only one show an evening, which will start at 8:15 at the Alta.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 9, 1971
Celia Currin of Pendleton, first year student in Harvard School of Business, has been appointed editor of the school’s weekly newspaper. She is the first woman editor in the history of the paper, The Harbus. Miss Currin is a graduate of Pendleton schools and University of Oregon, where she finished in June 1970. She studied her junior university year in England. She began work on the East Oregonian as a reporter of school news as a junior high school student and worked on the paper through the summers of her high school and university years. She was a four-year recipient of the East Oregonian‘s tuition scholarship given to a graduate of Pendleton High School who majors in journalism at University of Oregon. She is the daughter of Robert Currin, Pendleton.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 9, 1996
Before Sidney Jones won the state hoop shoot, he told his mom it was for his family and friends, but most of all for Michael Jordan, who was turning 32 that day. Jones, age 10, of Mission, continued a string of winning performances to take the state championship title in free throw shooting in his 10- to 11-year-old category. He beat 100 competitors at the local level and won the sponsorship of the Pendleton Elks Lodge. Jones made 22 of 25 shots in the state competition and 21 of 25 at the district level. He follows in the footsteps of his father, Brooker Jones, who won the state competition 20 years ago at the same age as Sidney and went on to win the regionals and placed sixth in the nationals. Jones listens to tips from his dad, but the lessons are regularly reinforced through the coaching of his mother, Julie Taylor. “He’s more consistent than some of the Blazers,” said Doug Harder, co-chairman of the Elks’ hoop shoot. (Actually, a lot more consistent, since the Blazers make less than 70 percent of their foul shots.)
