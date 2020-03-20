100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 20, 1920
While weather is like this, build no bon fires or Fire Chief Bill Ringold will get so peeved he may turn a fire hose on you. During the day the chief visited 10 places where bon fires were behaving in a threatening manner and his ire was aroused. “There are not enough houses here now, why do people want to burn them up,” he said.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 20, 1970
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department objected Wednesday to having to supervise the litter patrol. “We don’t have the manpower or the money,” Chief Deputy Bill McPherson told the county court. The litter patrol is made up of individuals who have been found guilty of littering highways and are required to work out fines at $25 a day by picking up litter along highways. The litter patrol usually works on weekends, when there are only two deputies on duty. County Commissioner Raymond Rees said the sheriff’s department will try to find a retired person to work part-time as supervisor of the litter patrol. The issue was left unsettled until someone can be found who wants the job.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 20, 1995
Combining machine-like precision with artistic flair, Pendleton High School’s Rhythmic Mode captured second place Saturday in the state 4A large division dance and drill championships. Rhythmic Mode competed against 4A small schools in the past and last year placed fourth. The team was bumped up this year to large division and performed for a crowd of nearly 9,000 in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum. Pendleton dancers portrayed robots who come to life to the pounding beat of rock music. Judges cited the unique routine (which the coach, Debbie Kishpaugh, choreographed) and found the robot movements quite convincing.
