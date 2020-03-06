100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 6, 1920
J. B. Saylor formally announced today that he will run for county judge. Mr. Saylor will seek the democratic nomination at the primary election in May. For several weeks past friends of Mr. Saylor in both parties have been urging that he run, and the East Oregonian feeling it would be an act of public service to help get a man of his calibre into the race has given publicity to the matter. Great satisfaction is expressed over the news of Mr. Saylor’s formal announcement. He is at Echo today attending to some business on his Butter creek ranch and made the announcement from that town.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 6, 1970
Bertha M. Estes, the first queen of the Pendleton Round-Up, died Saturday evening at a local hospital. Mrs. Estes, a resident of Walla Walla since 1915, was 81. Born in 1888 in Minneapolis, Minn., she moved to Pendleton with her parents, Frank and Alice Anger, in 1890. She was queen of the 1910 Pendleton Round-Up, the first year the now nationally famous event was held. She was married to Roxy Estes, Nov. 11, 1915, at Walla Walla. The couple farmed near Prescott until his death in 1958.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 6, 1995
Dave Gallaher, Umatilla County District Attorney for 13 years, is resigning May 1 to enter private practice. Gallaher said he plans to continue working until May to make sure Gov. Kitzhaber has plenty of time to select a replacement. He said his decision to quit is “the accumulation of a lot of things.” The passage of Measure 8 last fall, which requires public employees to pay 6 percent of their salary into their pension fund, is one of those things. The measure — and the Legislature’s refusal to soften its blow to his paycheck — is costing Gallaher about $300 a month in take-home pay. In addition to the Measure 8 cut, Gallaher said district attorneys in Oregon have gone without cost-of-living raises for too long. “That, as a matter of principle, I find very offensive,” he said.
