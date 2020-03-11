100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11, 1920
A twinkle of lights, a flash of delicate colors, a sound of music, a gleam from the shining automobiles that in every line show beauty, speed and power — and Pendelton’s third annual Automotive Show opened this afternoon at Happy Canyon. Happy Canyon is festive today in decorations of lattice work entwined with flowers and greenery, and made doubly attractive by the use of hundreds of softly shaded electric lights. The pavilion, which is the largest used for an automobile show in the Inland Empire, has been covered with green burlay. In this setting is placed the array of cars, each vieing with the other. The show is made up of displays from Pendelton’s leading automobile firms, including exhibits of automobiles, accessories, trucks, tractors and repair work.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11, 1970
A principal and two superintendents resigned Tuesday, bringing to seven the number of Umatilla and Morrow county superintendents and principals who have resigned recently. Another has submitted his resignation but it has not been announced. Communities affected included Pendleton, Weston, Pilot Rock, Milton-Freewater, Stanfield and Ione. Administrators and others were asked why they thought there was such a rash of resignations among principals and superintendents. One opined it was the pressure of the job, particularly in smaller schools, where there is no full-time counselor to serve as a buffer between the administrators and the problems of the students.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11, 1995
The murder trial of a Hermiston man accused of shooting his wife’s former lover in downtown Hermiston is expected to begin Monday. John Crespin is accused of shooting and killing Joe Perez, an ex-convict from Texas, in June 1994. The police investigation revealed Perez had been living with the Crespin family even after a brief affair between Perez and Crespin’s wife, Darla. Perez met Darla Crespin when he was serving time in an Idaho prison where she was a nurse. The shooting was instigated when Perez allegedly tried to kidnap Darla Crespin at knife point. John Crespin chased Perez through the downtown area for about an hour on foot, police said. The two even ran through a school while class was in session.
