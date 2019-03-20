100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 20, 1919
That Pendleton is to be the distributing station for supplying Eastern Oregon with the products of the Standard Oil Co., and that in order to take charge of the enlarged business the company will invest from $25,000 to $30,000 is the announcement made today by H.J. Jack, local manager for the Standard Oil Co. Mr. Jack stated that the improvements to be made call for the replacement of all the company’s buildings at the present oil station with new buildings. These will consist of a brick warehouse, a garage and office building. There will be 10 tanks. The four tanks now at the station will be moved to a new location on the lot and three more of the same kind put in.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 20, 1969
The city of Pendleton will share in the cost of the new sanitary sewers for the 300 blocks of S. Main and SW 1st, the city council decided Tuesday. The cost of engineering and pavement patching — a total of $3,874 for the two projects — will be deducted from the amount assessed to the property owners, the council decided. The reason for sharing in the cost is that the property owners face additional expense to reverse the flow of plumbing in their buildings to use the new lines. The old lines are in mid-block under the buildings. The new lines will be in Main Street and on SW 1st.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 20, 1994
Nature congregates in front of 17-year-old Tricia Osgood’s living room window. The Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge — home to roaming deer and coyotes as well as migrating ducks, swans and geese — is Osgood’s next door neighbor. It’s also the basis of her award-wining science project which will take her to a national competition in North Carolina next month. Osgood wanted to know whether Columbia River water, en route from the Hanford Nuclear Reservation and numerous upriver pulp and paper mills, was seeping into, and poisoning, nearby McCormack Slough.
Despite such potential problems, U.S. Fish and Wildlife had done little to study them. So Osgood decided she would. Osgood’s results results proved to be good news for the wildlife drinking at the slough. Low levels of contaminants and their sporadic locations around the slough don’t point to much river water seepage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.