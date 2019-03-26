100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 25-26, 1919
For several weeks government engineers have been drilling test holes for the location of the dam for a reservoir to store water on McKay creek for irrigation and according to information that seems reliable have found a good site with suitable bedrock. A great deal of the material, rock and gravel, for the dam, is on the ground. The dam will be about a quarter of a mile long and 140 feet at the highest point. It will have a storage capacity of 70,000 acre feet and will back the water of McKay creek up for about five miles, covering the farms on the creek bottom for that distance.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 25-26, 1969
Mrs. Daniel A. Reimer of Pilot Rock has received copies of two citations presented to her husband, Spec. 5 Daniel A. Reimer of the U.S. Army. The first citation, an Air Medal, was conferred in Vietnam for meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of ground forces. He was a Specialist 4 at the time of this award, and took part in 25 aerial missions. Early this year the Army Commendation medal was awarded to Reimer “who … obtained outstanding results despite the adverse conditions incident to a combat environment” during the period Dec. 25-Feb. 11.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 25-26, 1994
State and federal fish agencies, in response to a demand from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, agreed Thursday to release some 765,000 spring chinook smolts in the Grande Ronde sub-basin of northeastern Oregon. That’s more than twice the number proposed for release by the National Marine Fisheries Service and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which maintain that hatchery-produced fish threaten the integrity of natural-spawning salmon in the Grande Ronde River system. The chinook smolts will be released from Lookingglass Hatchery near Elgin early next month.
