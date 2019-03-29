100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 29, 1919
The local Red Cross canteen girls have a wide reputation among the soldiers for the “swell chow” and their hospitable manner of serving the men in uniform who pass through Pendleton. Aubrey (Fat) Graham, who arrived home yesterday from overseas service tells of meeting five soldiers in Chicago who said, “Don’t miss the Pendleton canteen. The girls there serve the best chow on the road, and they are not afraid you will take too much, but insist on your helping yourself again.” Fat says he was careful not to miss it.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 29, 1969
There’s nothing like going to school in Europe, said Jim Carter this week on his return from six months of study at Vienna, Austria. Jim, son of Mr. and Mrs. Everette Stroble, was one of 80 Stanford University students to spend part of the school year abroad. About 55 per cent of the students at Stanford have a semester on one of the university’s campuses in European countries, said Jim. His brother, John, now a student at Harvard Law School, selected the campus in Italy for his schooling two years ago.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 29, 1994
The Hermiston City Council dodged controversy Monday night by tabling a resolution supporting chemical weapons incineration the Umatilla Army Depot. The resolution was put before the council by Mayor Frank Harkenrider, a supporter of the Army’s plan to incinerate the weapons. About a dozen people attended the meeting to voice their opposition to the proposed incineration. Members of the Chemical Weapons Working Group coalition cited reports that said burning weapons isn’t entirely safe because the process uses an “open loop” system. Incineration opponents would like to see several “closed loop” options explored, the council was told.
