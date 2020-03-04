100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 4, 1920
Lieutenant Colonel A.S. Pendleton, senior surgeon of the United States public health service, is investigating the possibilities of Fort Walla Walla as a reconstruction hospital and training hospital and school. He visited the intake and proposed extension of the water system into the forest reserve yesterday and stated that when the extension is made and the watershed patrolled the city will have an excellent water supply. Colonel Pendleton stated that the engineer for the public health service will soon investigate and report on structural changes necessary at Fort Walla Walla for hospital purposes.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 4, 1970
The Pendleton School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to offer teachers a base salary of $6,700 plus a 4 percent increment. It was estimated these figures would cost the district $100,000 more than this year’s salaries. A committee named when the salary negotiations reached an impasse had recommended a $6,800 base and a 4.25 percent increment. The average base salary in Oregon for the next year is $6,850. Noting that the teachers’ morale had been mentioned, school board member Dick Purchase said taxpayers’ morale should be considered too. However, on Wednesday, the Pendleton Association of Teachers voted 147-15 to reject the school board’s offer. Larry Veal, PAT president, said “teachers deserve a fair wage in a period of high inflation, and this is surely not a fair wage.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 4, 1995
In a surprise move, at least to Boardman and port officials, Portland General Electric said it does not want the Coyote Springs Co-generation plant annexed to the city. There has been talk for years of annexing the plant, which is now under construction, in return for the city providing a stable water supply for the project. PGE Project Manager Len Gunderson said the company opposed annexation because it seemed to single out PGE as a deep pocket for taxes. Gunderson said he was not sure where the idea for annexation came from, but PGE did not request it. The Port Commission had already approved the annexation plan but agreed to go along with PGE’s wishes.
