100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 7, 1919
The use of carrier pigeons to supplement telephone service in the location of fires in the government forests, which will be tried out as an experiment in the Deschutes and Cascade national forests, would prove practical in the Umatilla National Forest, according to W.W. Cryder, forest supervisor. While the plan is still tentative, W.J. Sproat, forest examiner, will leave Portland tomorrow with five pair of homing pigeons and if experiments prove successful, all national forests will use the birds to aid in communication between lookout men and rangers when the telephone wires have been pulled or burned down.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 7, 1969
The Old West tradition of extending a helping hand to a man down on his luck still exists. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies the other day got a call from Helix. They found a 42-year-old man who was passing through the area and had been without food for two days. Deputies Bill McPherson and Don Cole brought the man to Pendleton, fed him a big bowl of chili and a bologna sandwich at the jail, and turned him over to a Pendleton minister, who saw that the man got a warm comfortable place to sleep and an appointment with the Salvation Army the next day.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 7, 1994
The Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit late Friday for construction critical to Hermiston’s regional water system. The permit clears the way for construction of a platform in the Columbia River that will hold the pump station for the $10 million water system designed to supply the city and three industrial users. The city and the Port of Umatilla, which owns the water permit the system will use, have been working with the Corps since late January to obtain the permit, said City Manager Ed Brookshier.
