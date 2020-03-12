100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 12, 1920
The parking system on nine blocks of Pendleton’s business section was officially changed last night when Mayor Vaughan signed the ordinance, with the emergency clause attached, repealing the present parking system and instituting the center parking on Main street from Railroad to Water street, on Court street from Main to College street and on Alta street from Main to Cottonwood street. The ordinance passed the council without opposition. Parking on other than the streets mentioned will continue as heretofore. On streets of 40 feet or more width, cars will park with the front wheel to the curb at a 45 degree angle. On streets of less than 40 feet width they will park parallel to the curb. On the street where center parking is now in effect, cars will back out into the line of traffic.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 12, 1970
School District 29-R voters will be asked to approve an Athena school budget of $429,760, of which $126,397 is outside the 6 percent limitation, when they go to the polls May 4. The budget being presented is down $43,430 from the figure proposed to the budget committee by Charles H. Simpson, budget officer, in his budget message last month. The lower figure came from deleting the vice principal position plus adjustments in administration, reducing capital outlay items, eliminating funds proposed primarily for remodeling and cutting in half a subsidy for high school activities.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 12, 1995
John Crespin pleaded guilty this morning to first-degree manslaughter just before his murder trial was about to begin. Crespin had been charged with first-degree murder in the June 6 shooting of Joe Perez in Hermiston. The plea bargain was offered just this morning, according to District Attorney Dave Gallagher, based on information on the victim’s family and investigating officers. “I think some justice was done with this manslaughter plea,” Gallagher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.