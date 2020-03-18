100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 18, 1920
Helix has organized a baseball team and wants the world to know it, William Rose, well-known merchant, informed Pendleton yesterday while in the city on a visit. The whole population is behind the nine and expects to turn out en masse at every game played on the home grounds this year. C. L. Kendall is managing the team and wants games scheduled with any of the county towns having teams. Hugh Lieuallen, a well-known ballplayer, is coaching the boys in the fine points of the game.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 18, 1970
The Umatilla City Council did not have an ordinance from its city attorney Monday night that would curtail young adults from roaming the streets of Umatilla after curfew hours. However, the threat of such an action has slowed down some of the night activity in the city, according to Mayor A. L. “Bud” Draper. Two weeks ago Draper asked for an ordinance that would force adults to show cause why they were on the streets or driving around Umatilla in late evening or early morning hours. Draper asked the city attorney to consult other cities on such ordinances and draft one that Draper hopes will eliminate what the city calls a “young adult” problem in Umatilla.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 18, 1995
Sue Jacob and her fourth grade Rocky Heights Elementary School students in Hermiston are participating in the “Earth and Sea Investigators” program, which targets rural fourth through eighth graders statewide. Students are not only given an opportunity to develop complex science experiments but they have the ability to communicate directly with scientists at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport via computer. On Thursday morning students prepare to send a question via electronic mail. Before they type their question they are able to see what a scientist has sent them in a computer message box. “It broadens their realm of thinking and how to get information,” Jacob said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.