100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 28, 1920
Among the squads of shooters at the Pilot Rock chicken shoot Sunday was one composed of bankers. It was affectionately referred to as the “Boob Bankers’ Squad.” There were four rounds apiece shot, 20 in all, before a bluerock was broken. The winning man of the squad broke two out of six. Of course, the wind was high.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 28, 1970
William G. Rodda, the oldest living settler on the Hermiston irrigation project southwest of Hermiston, died this morning at the age of 92. Mr. Rodda was born in New Zealand in 1877. He was reared in England and came to the U.S. when he was 21. He settled on the Hermiston Project in 1906 and continuously farmed the same place until last year when he retired and moved to town. He was a member of the Golden Age Club, the oldest member of the Oregon State Bee Keepers Association, a former president of the Umatilla County Fair Board and a former member of the Hermiston School Board. Survivors are the widow, Elizabeth, four sons, two daughters, 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 28, 1995
The Hermiston City Council approved a “long-overdue” 3 percent raise for City Manager Ed Brookshier Monday. A committee of three council members recommended the raise, noting that Brookshier was underpaid compared to similar jobs around the state. “We are paying him something he’s earned,” said committee and council member Duwayne White, referring to Brookshier’s work on the Regional Water Project and helping bring a Wal-Mart distribution center to town. Brookshier was given a 4 percent raise last year but refused it because of the city’s financial situation. This time, he will keep the increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.