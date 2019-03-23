100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 23-24, 1919
State Biologist Finley is presenting films which Pendleton people are to have the pleasure of seeing placed on the screen at the Arcade theatre this evening. No admission fee is to be charged as Mr. Finley’s personal expenses are borne by the state fish and game commission while the theatre and other local expense is being taken care of by the Umatilla County Fish & Game association and by the Pendleton Gun Club. Mr. Finley is regarded as one of the nation’s foremost naturalists. It is doubtful if any other man in America has the patience and ability to get such a remarkable series of pictures as Mr. Finley has made during the past several years. Those to be shown this evening were made in Oregon last summer and in addition to showing many of the birds and animals of this state in their native haunts they will also show the possibilities of outing trips in Oregon.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 23-24, 1969
Two Athena girls, both Oregon State University seniors on their way home for spring vacation, were killed in a five car smashup on Highway 30 about 22 miles west of Pendleton Saturday afternoon. Killed were Janet Marie Zerba, 21, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Zerba, and Doreen Kay Froese, 21, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul W. Froese, all of Athena. The accident occurred Saturday as wind gusts cut visibility to near zero. In a second car in the pileup were Wayne L. and Helen Satterlee, also of Athena. Both were taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. Other drivers involved were William Mathew Murphy, Ontario, and Terry Thompson, Heppner, and his wife and three children. They apparently all escaped unhurt.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 23-24, 1994
Ruth Wells has artistic talent that was discovered about two years ago. The disabled artist paints landscapes primarily. She says she likes the rich colors of watercolors, particularly green for the trees. She also favors the blue sky and clouds. Wells is a client of Bethphage Mission West in Pendleton, which provides vocational and residential programs for developmentally disabled adults. Her paintings will be displayed and sold at The Store, Bethphage’s retail outlet at 369 S. Main. Her exhibit of about 30 paintings will open with a reception Monday. State Sen. Gordon Smith, R-Pendleton, will be a special guest. Wells will present a watercolor landscape for Smith to display in his Salem office.
