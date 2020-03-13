100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 13, 1920
An auto belonging to E. R. Parker, residing in the east end of town, was taken from in front of the Oddfellow building last night by joyriders and found last night by officers who were notified of its disappearance. The machine was undamaged, the only inconvenience being the necessity of the Parkers walking home from town instead of riding as they expected to do when they parked their car.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 13, 1970
The City of Hermiston went to court Thursday in its battle against the abolishment of justice of the peace offices in Hermiston and Milton-Freewater. In a suit filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court, Hermiston contends the Umatilla County Court had no authority to shut down the justice courts. The county court has said it abolished the justice offices for reasons of economy and efficiency. District Judge Richard Courson now holds court on a regular basis in Milton-Freewater. His schedule will be extended to the West End. Reaction against closing of the justice courts has been sharpest from the West End of the county.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 13, 1995
An accused murderer held in the Umatilla County Jail for the last month will return to Washington to stand trial for first-degree murder. Darrel E. Holmes of Prosse, has waived his extradition rights, which will send him back to Washington within the next 10 days. Last month Holmes refused to waive his extradition rights, which set off a month-long process of obtaining a governor’s warrant from Washington. Holmes was scheduled to be served with the warrant at the end of the month. He is the main suspect in a brutal shooting Jan. 24 of Leslie Beierle of Prosser, his longtime friend. Holmes also faces two counts of attempted aggravated murder for a Jan. 26 shootout with officers from the Pendleton Police Department and Oregon State Polie. After his Washington trial, he will be returned to Umatilla County to stand trial here.
