100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 4-5, 1919
A carload of pure bred stock, Short Horn and Herefords, all beef types, were purchased recently at a sale in Spokane by H.P. Whitman, acting for the Pendleton Meat Company and will arrive in Pendleton tonight for distribution to stockmen of this section. The purpose of the sale of the carload to farmers of the county, as outlined by Mr. Whitman, is not for financial gain but to enable stockmen to build up and improve their herds. He says that the stock at the Spokane sale was unusually good, one Short Horn heifer selling for $1925 to a Union county stockman.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 4-5, 1969
A man who apparently didn’t mind “getting involved” notified police Sunday a companion had told him he was going to rob a local supermarket. Sure enough, when police arrived at the market they found the friend in possession of two cartons of cigarets and two boxes of snuff. But nobody had seen him acquire them. He ended up in jail anyway. Police booked him with being drunk on a public street.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 4-5, 1994
Keith Joliff and Billy Rhinehart don’t worry when the Umatilla River starts to rise; they get out their raft. The two Pendleton men decided Thursday the river was flowing fast enough and high enough that it would be a good time for a float trip. They put in about four miles above Mission and rode the waves to a take out about 12 miles below Pendleton. While the river was definitely rougher and faster than usual, Joliff wasn’t challenged by the four-hour trip.
“The Umatilla is very calm,” the veteran rafter said.
He’s gone down many wilder rivers, including the Deschutes, Snake, Imnaha and Grande Ronde. Even at near-flood levels, the Umatilla is child’s play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.