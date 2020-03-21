100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 21, 1920
Through action taken yesterday the Christian church organization of Pendleton plans to buy the T. B. Simonton property at 104 Jackson Street, and use it for a parsonage, while the lot owned by the church on Riverside Drive will be utilized as a site for a gymnasium and club room. It is the purpose to use the entire lot for the building which will be a two story structure. Plans for baseball teams were also formulated yesterday. There will be both a boys’ team and a men’s team to compete in a twilight league or a county church league. Pastor R. L. Bussabarger, himself a baseball player and fan, will be active in this work.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 21, 1970
A western theme has been chosen by the Pencor committee for downtown Pendleton, the Pencor executive director, Bob Russell, told a Pendleton Chamber of Commerce meeting Friday. Pencor is a plan to renovate Pendleton’s business core area by improving the exteriors of the buildings in the eight blocks of the city center. Russell also said the committee had voted for covered sidewalks. He said the next step would be to pick a project director to help with engineering and color schemes. Russell said the committee hoped to have Pencor in operation by September.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 21, 1995
After an extensive search, Hermiston has named Mardra police Chief Alan “Andy” Anderson to the same position in Umatilla County’s second largest city. Anderson, 55, was chosen from an initial field of 88 candidates, which was narrowed to seven finalists. Hermiston City Manager Ed Brookshier praised Anderson’s credentials, which include more than 24 years in the Navy, 15 in military police and anti-terrorist operations. He also served for 22 months in Vietnam. “I am looking forward to working with the community here,” Anderson said. “Illegal activities, regardless of who is perpetrating them, is my first priority.”
