100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 18-19, 1919
Ten tons of old clothing is asked for from this county for relief of people in the allied war zones. The campaign for the clothing will be handled by the Red Cross and will be on between March 24th and 29th. It is hoped to have at least 7000 pounds of clothing provided by Pendleton. The collection of the clothing will be handled by Penland Bros. Those having garments they will donate may give them to any Penland delivery wagon or have them taken by phoning to the Penland Bros. office, 339. Out of town people are asked to ship their bundles to Penland Bros., either prepaid or collect. Heavy durable garments are preferable to frail clothing.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 18-19, 1969
U.S. Air Force M. Sgt. Charles I. Flint, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence R. Flint, Ukiah, has received his second award of the Air Medal at Altus AFB, Okla., for air action in Southeast Asia. Sgt. Flint was cited for his outstanding airmanship and courage as an inflight refueling operator on successful and important missions under hazardous conditions. He is now at Altus in a unit of the Strategic Air Command. The sergeant, a 1949 graduate of Ukiah High School, served during the Korean War.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 18-19, 1994
The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to replace the railroad overpass — often referred to as the viaduct — in southeast Pendleton. ODOT has released its preferred alternative for widening the bridge and improving access roads, but the project is on hold because of budget restraints. The plan would require moving the Burger Island restaurant, but Mosher’s New & Used furniture would survive.
