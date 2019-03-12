100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11-12, 1919
When the pupils of the Lincoln school pledged themselves this morning to adopt 35 French war orphans, they established a record for speed, in the opinion of Miss Francklyn, official speaker for the fatherless children of France who addressed the school. “I have never seen such a splendid spirit,” said Miss Francklyn. “I have sent in the announcement to headquarters so that they may see what Pendleton children are doing.”
It is the children themselves who will give the money for the support of the French, says Miss Della Rush, principal of the school. One little girl has given up the idea of buying a ukulele, while another has pledged herself to give up candy.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11-12, 1969
Another marina on the Columbia River within 10 miles of the new marina at Umatilla is in the planning stage by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Port of Umatilla Manager Walter Peters said Monday. The possibility of such a project raised the ire of the Port of Umatilla commissioners Monday. The port and the Corps are completing construction of a new marina at Umatilla. It is costing more than $500,000. The commission learned Monday that the Corps wants to build another marina at Hat Rock State Park. The McNary Yacht Club, a private organization, is located nearby.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 11-12, 1994
While Portland art circles panned a sculpture of a pioneer family crafted to commemorate the Oregon Trail, at least nine other Northwest cities — including Echo — have said they’d be glad to have it.
“All kind of folks have called in saying they’d be more than happy to take it,” said Joyce White, development director for the Oregon Trail Coordinating Council, which commissioned “The Promised Land.” The council received calls from The Dalles, Oregon City, Independence, Medford, Echo, La Grande, Baker City, Silverton, even Tumwater, Wash.
