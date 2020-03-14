100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 14, 1920
France and England have heard of Pendleton and its Round-Up from Commander J. H. Blackburn, for the man who was executive officer of the Leviathan during the war is not backward in remarking that the big show is the best in the world. Commander Blackburn is now inspector of recruiting stations and that was the purpose of his visit in Pendleton yesterday. When the Commander in the past visited the Round-Up he was presented by R. Alexander with a flaming “Let ‘er Buck” handkerchief. It is worn now by the Commander when occasion warrants and is an unfailing sign of a real party, which, it seems, happens even in the navy.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 14, 1970
G. Don Fossatti, who recently submitted his resignation as Pendleton High School principal, has been named executive director of the Secondary Commission of the Northwest Association of Secondary and Higher Schools. Blue Mountain Community College has been selected as the location for the office of the director. Since establishment of the office 50 years ago, it has been at the University of Oregon. Fossatti will have part-time responsibilities with BMCC as well as serving as director for the commission. The commission sets standards of accreditation for 730 schools in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Nevada.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 14, 1995
The Hermiston Bulldogs opened the high school baseball season with a bang, and a bang, and a bang. Hermiston scored four runs in the first inning and went on to beat Pasco 5-2 Tuesday. The Bulldogs put together three straight singles, a sacrifice fly, another single and a bases-load walk in the first inning. Steve Chavez had an RBI double in the second for Hermiston’s other run. Starting pitcher Casey Cook got the win. Four Hermiston pitchers gave up a combined three hits.
