100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 24, 1920
Denning of coyotes in this county is expected to begin soon, says Stanley Jewett, of the U.S. Biological Survey, and trappers are on the lookout for the young pups and adults. The dens are found mostly in the Hermiston, Stanfield and Irrigon sections, on the south slopes of the sands. The average number in a litter, says Mr. Jewett, is eight. The late Alex Collette last year found one litter of 14 in the Butter creek region. Mr. Jewett says that with each litter of pups, biological trappers bring in an adult coyote but it has been noted that the bounty trapper kills only the pups and leaves the adults. “He works on the basis of taking care of the goose that lays the golden eggs,” said Mr. Jewett, “which is all very well for the bounty trapper, but does not rid the state of the predatory animals, which menace the herds of the farmer.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 24, 1970
The Umatilla Youth Center has had a struggle getting off the ground, but teenagers and interested townspeople will tell you today that it is on its way, and the community apparently likes the idea. Spearheading the activity is Larry Payne, 19, a 1969 graduate of Umatilla High School, Blue Mountain Community College student, and Umatilla’s Little League baseball commissioner and coach. Sharing the management and sponsorship of the project is Mrs. Judy Hubbard, mother of teenagers and active in leading teenage activities in Umatilla. Payne and Hubbard financed the opening on a $300 bank loan, which they say is nearly paid off. Hubbard says the center helps keep the youth of the community off the streets.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 24, 1995
The more investigators dig, the more money they discover a Milton-Freewater businessman might have bilked out of local investors. Although charges have yet to be brought against William N. Walker, 62, Assistant District Attorney Robert Hill said Wednesday that evidence now suggests Walker defrauded more than 40 Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla investors out of nearly $500,000. Authorities began looking into Walker’s business practices after investors in his oil lubricant company, MaxPro Corp., complained that he failed to make promised payments. Walker, who is currently in a King County Jail awaiting trial on an unrelated check fraud charge, has maintained his innocence.
