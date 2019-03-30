100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 30-31, 1919
It was announced today that a law partnership has been formed between the firm of Raley & Raley and Frederick Steiwer, who served as an officer in the army overseas and was but recently relieved from his military duties. According to the announcement the firm will hereafter be known as Raley, Raley & Steiwer. Offices will be maintained as at present in the American National Bank building but the offices will be enlarged.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 30-31, 1969
Spring vacation casualties hit Tim Cassens, 10, and his little dog in separate accidents. As a result of the mishaps the boy and his dog each has his right leg in a cast. Tim fractured his leg in a ski accident at Spout Springs, and three days later his Patches, a cute little Chihuahua, fell down the stairs in the family home and broke his right leg. The boy and his dog are receiving considerable attention these days at the Rollie Cassens home.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 30-31, 1994
A Hermiston woman donated a kidney to her 10-year-old son Tuesday in a successful operation at University Hospital in Portland. In the procedure, surgeons removed one of Kristie Lemmon’s kidneys and added it to her son Tyler’s system. Tyler’s kidneys had been damaged last year when a log fell on him while collecting firewood in the forest. Tyler has been undergoing daily dialysis. Tyler is in intensive care at the university’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Kristie is on a general floor at University Hospital.
