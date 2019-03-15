100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 15, 1919
Once again Pendleton’s mysterious speed cop has demonstrated his ability as a sleuth. Three devotees of fast driving, Edward A. Porter, A. Gamey and Guy Struthers, were arrested yesterday afternoon for driving at about 30 miles an hour. Each paid a fine of $10 to Judge FitzGerald. Porter was “among those present” at a similar party last Wednesday when he was arrested for fast driving.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 15, 1969
Mrs. Bill Buell of Umapine, whose husband is remodeling the house and apparently left some cracks, walked into the kitchen and found it buzzing. After phone calls to police and two beekeepers brought no help, “I turned the insect spray on ‘em and I killed 300 bees,” she said. “Yes, I counted them.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 15, 1994
Condon’s tiny radio station — KGAB — is once again broadcasting — finally. The radio station Bill Roberts runs out of a bedroom in his home began broadcasting at 3:40 p.m. Monday over FM cable lines at 106.1. “To say that we are thrilled would be an understatement,” Roberts said this morning. After mistakenly operating for a few weeks without a Federal Communications Commission license, Roberts had expected to have his station up and running again by last Saturday. The station wasn’t operational, though, until Monday afternoon. Roberts is staging a grand opening celebration Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. complete with food, drink, music and the opportunity to be on the radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.