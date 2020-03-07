100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 7, 1920
Pupils of the Umapine high school and women of Umapine attended the clothing school given in Umapine Thursday, Friday and Saturday by Miss Jessie Biles of the clothing department at O.A.C. and Miss Ella May Harmon, county demonstration agent. Those who attended the school brought their materials and were assisted in planning clothing for women and children. Miss Harmon and Miss Biles are in Umatilla today conducting a school and will conduct similar ones in various parts of the county in the near future.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 7, 1970
The Port of Umatilla Commission turned down a proposal Monday that the port take over the Pendleton Municipal Airport. Although a formal offer was not before the commission, preliminary information from the City of Pendleton was sent to port and city officials. Commissioner Norman Schroth declared that since the airport is located more than 30 miles away from the port office in McNary, he doesn’t feel the commission can handle the operation. Commission President Hadley Akins said the city is looking for a broader tax base to support the airport. Commissioner Dallas Dusenbery suggested a county-city supported airport facility. “If it is a broader tax base they want, it would be better with the county and its equipment and offices already there.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 7, 1995
Anita Booth uses her dining room table as a study desk and turns out term papers with a child in her lap. Despite these challenges, the Pendleton mother of six has earned good grades while going to school full time at Blue Mountain Community College. Booth, 41, was recently named a 1995 Oregon Community College Scholar. Her 3-year-old daughter, Tanill, often sits in her lap as she pounds out papers on her computer. One day her daughter kicked the electrical cord from the computer, erasing several paragraphs worth of work. But Booth, who also helps run her husband’s in-home art business, takes such calamities in stride. She’s more focused on the future, which begins next term at Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande. Booth intends to earn her bachelor’s degree and likely a master’s as well in order to become a school psychologist or college counselor.
