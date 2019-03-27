100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 27, 1919
Bond Brothers have entered two window displays in the national contest being held this week for Stetson hats. John B. Stetson has offered five prizes for the best window displays of Stetson hats. One window is of cowboy and work hats, and is a showing of hats such as is only to be seen in the Round-Up city. A large oil painting of a western cattle range scene, by T.C. Jordan, a local artist, and a range saddle manufactured by Hamley & Co., help in giving a cowboy setting to the window. The other window is of dress hats and will also prove a strong competition for a prize. Prizes are to be awarded from photographs.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 27, 1969
The Port of Umatilla has offered to help the Helix Milling Co., to the extent of the port’s capability, in the rebuilding of its flour mill that was destroyed in a fire March 15 that brought a loss estimated at over $2 million. Port manager Walter Peters said he has been in contact with Thomas J. Kerr, Portland, owner and head of Kerr Grain Co., owners of the Helix mill. The mill had a payroll of about 18 full-time employees, with more hired for packing some orders. Since 1947 the mill has been running seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 27, 1994
Employees at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton contributed more than half the state total in the 1994 Department of Corrections Oregon Food Drive. EOCI workers were credited with donating 86,390 pounds of food. The final tally for all Department of Corrections employees, statewide, was 161,960 pounds. Alan Adams of Pendleton, a counselor at the prison, spearheaded the local effort. He not only encouraged staff members, but also managed to get the entire community involved, according to Sharon Jackson of Pendleton, assistant to the superintendent. Alan also obtained a generous donation from Simplot, which helped to put EOCI over the top.
