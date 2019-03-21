100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 21, 1919
A new addition to the town of Pilot Rock is to be platted and put on the market by John W. Etter, a prominent resident of that place. The land lies northeast of Pilot Rock on the Pendleton road.
The effort will be made to locate the new high school planned for Pilot Rock on the new addition. Saturday, the people of Pilot Rock vote on the proposition of issuing $35,000 school bonds for building a new union high school building.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 21, 1969
Nolan R. Ferguson, social science teacher at McEwen High School, was presented a certificate at a student body meeting by Commander Roy Moore, Post 130 American Legion, in recognition and honor as an outstanding educator in promoting Americanism to the local school.
The award given Ferguson is the first given in this area following adoption of a resolution by the 1968 American Legion Convention Department of Oregon which decreed that Legion posts recognize and honor outstanding educators promoting Americanism in schools.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 21, 1994
Sixteen-year-old Tiffany Lloyd of Boardman took home the $500 grand prize from the Kiwanis Kapers talent show. She triumphed over 21 other acts Saturday in Pendleton’s Vert Auditorium. Lloyd put on her best Cockney accent for “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from her favorite musical, “My Fair Lady.” She also danced a few steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.