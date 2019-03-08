100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 8, 1919
The three cent stamp for first class mail will be no more after July 1, 1919, for on that date the use of the two cent stamp will be resumed and letters can be sent at the old postage rate. However, while the use of the present three cent stamp will be discontinued, the three cent denomination will not disappear, for the postal authorities have provided for the manufacture of three cent “Victory stamps” to commemorate the outcome of the war. The stamps will be lavender in color, and will bear a picture of victorious Liberty, with a background formed by the flags of the five allies.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 8, 1969
A knock-down-drag-out battle left Heppner edging Vale 49-47 in an overtime thriller. The game belonged to anybody all the way. Tied at halftime 25-25, the Mustangs gained slightly in the third, but the Vikings came back in the fourth to lead 45-44 with seconds left. The game was placed in Jon O’Donnell’s hands, being awarded a free throw and chance to tie up the game. He made it. O’Donnell was the hero again, dumping in the deciding basket with two seconds left in the overtime period. He racked up a total of 21 points to lead the Mustangs’ scoring.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 8, 1994
Three youths who apparently dressed up a tree root in a T-shirt and placed it on the railroad tracks near West Coe Street in Stanfield forced a train engineer to put on the emergency brakes, according to a report in the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office public safety log. The engineer thought he was about to hit a child, the log says, and tried to stop the train. He couldn’t stop in time, however, and ran over the tree root. Three juvenile boys were seen running from the area toward South Main Street, the log says. The incident reportedly happened on Feb. 5 at 10:15 a.m., but a report didn’t appear on the sheriff’s log until this morning.
