100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 5, 1920
Oscar Seagle, famous baritone who sings in Pendleton tonight at the Methodist Church says he would rather see a Round-Up than appear in concert. Mr. Seagle arrived this morning and is fascinated by the Indians he has seen and shows an interest in Pendleton’s big show. It is probable that Pendleton is the only town of its size in the northwest in which Mr. Seagle will sing. He appears in Seattle on March 8. The Musicana, a journal of music published at Seattle, recently devoted a complete front page to an article regarding Seagle.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 5, 1970
Showing an awareness of the increasing number of auto accidents on Highway 32 between Hermiston and Stanfield, the Stanfied City Council passed a resolution calling for an improved highway between the two towns in the interest of highway safety. The curve at the feed canal bridge on Highway 32, which was the site of a fatal accident early Friday morning, has been the scene of 13 accidents since Jan. 25, 1966, according to Stanfield Police Chief Jim Nyman. Nyman told the council that it has been his observation that most of the accidents on the highway between the two towns have involved motorists who are residents of the area and drive the highway frequently.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 5, 1995
The Pendleton Bucks girls’ basketball team faced a dilemma at the Class 4A tournament. The Bucks relied on superiority in speed and a man-to-man defense all season long, but in their game against Jefferson Friday they faced a team that was quicker than the Bucks and stronger against man-to-man than against a zone defense. On Friday, the Jefferson Democrats broke open a two-point game and charged to a 70-49 victory over the Bucks, but that didn’t take away from Pendleton’s achievement. Lightly regarded in most Intermountain Conference pre-season predictions, Pendleton finished with three state playoff victories, the most for any Bucks girls’ basketball team, and reached the state tournament quarterfinals for only the second time in team history.
