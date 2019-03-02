100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 2-3, 1919
“We had two big fires here last month and two hangers and some flying boats and seaplanes were burned,” says William Barnhart, who is in the naval air station Rockaway Beach, Long Island, in a letter to his father, James Barnhart, at Pendleton. William Barnhart is a full blood Indian, born on the Umatilla reservation. He enlisted in the navy in December, 1917, and for some time has been in the aviation service. He has had experience in flying, and is probably the only pure-blood Indian who has served his country in this way, though he failed to get overseas. He has told of flying in previous letters.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 2-3, 1969
A young Hermiston farmer, John Walchli, 34, has been named Oregon’s outstanding young farmer of the year by the Oregon Jaycees. Walchli, who started farming in the Cold Springs Reservoir district as a high school student, has built the operation into an 840-acre irrigated farm, raising diversified crops. He is a major Eastern Oregon potato grower. Prior to winning the state award the young farmer was named the outstanding young farmer of the Hermiston area by the Jaycees. He will become a candidate in the national Jaycee sponsored competition, as the result of winning the state title.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 2-3, 1994
A tiny quarter-watt radio station broadcasting community news, high school sports, Big Band and country music to the 700 residents of Condon is illegal, a Federal Communications Commission agent says. “The FCC takes an extremely dim view of people just going on the air without a license,” FCC agent Larry Stuker said Wednesday. Bill Roberts, a 69-year-old retiree, claims his radio station, run out of a spare bedroom in his home, is allowed under FCC regulations that allow unlicensed low-wattage or “micro” broadcasting operations. “There’s no such thing,” Stuker said. But Roberts countered that his station is hurting no one. “A quarter watt won’t even run a light bulb,” he said.
