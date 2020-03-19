100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 19, 1920
John M. Dolph returned on No. 18 last evening from Portland, after witnessing the Meehan-Walker bout at Milwaukie arena and signing up the headliners for a big boxing card that will be staged by Pendleton Post, American Legion, in Happy Canyon, on the night of April 10. He is emphatic in declaring that Pendleton will have the greatest boxing exhibitions here in memory, but is not yet ready to divulge just who the topnotchers are.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 19, 1970
The Pendleton Bucks, outscoring the McNary Celtics 17 to 4 in the second quarter, raced to their first opening round victory since 1964 in the Oregon A-1 High School Basketball tournament this morning. The Intermountain Conference champions reeled off 15 straight points in the second stanza to move into the second round against Dallas. Leading only 14-15 at the quarter, the Bucks, paced by Jim Kopp and Dean Fouquette, shot to a commanding 23-18 halftime advantage. Coach Dale Warberg’s crew, playing without the services of regular starter Gary Mullin, won the game at the free throw line. Pendleton hit 24 of 32 from the gift stripe, compared to McNary’s 9-14.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 19, 1995
The local Land Reuse Authority, designed to be the only local body to deal with the federal government on closure and reuse issues concerning the Umatilla Army Depot, will now include four members from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla. Although active in the original task force appointed to develop a plan for civilian use of the depot, the Tribes had decided to keep a hand in the issue through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Union County Commissioner Bill Hansell said. When it was recently discovered that the Tribes must be a part of the authority in order for it to be recognized by the federal government, the Tribes agreed to participate. The formation of the group will allow local access to federal funds that have until now been inaccessible.
