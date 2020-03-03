100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 3, 1920
To put Pendleton in the list of up-to-date towns maintaining supervised playgrounds for children is the object of a move that has the united backing of all the parent-teachers’ organizations of the city, of the women’s club and the Commercial Association. The first step desired is a survey of the situation by an expert and it is proposed to enlist the aid of the University of Oregon playground department to this end. In discussing the subject, school Superintendent Fred P. Austin said that in his view Pendleton’s need of playgrounds is more urgent than in the case of most towns because “God favored our people to such an extent that they own more autos than are to be seen in any other town of this size that I have seen” and as a consequence the use of streets for play is dangerous.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 3, 1970
Debbie Burkhart, Mac-Hi senior, will reign as queen of Milton-Freewater’s Pea Festival May 7-9, according to Harry Ringhand, festival chairman. Princesses will be Helen Fullerton and Jane Herndobler. Mrs. Herb Saager will be queen mother of the Pea Festival court. Miss Burkhart is a member of Thespians, is Girls’ League Tri-State treasurer and is active in the Future Teachers’ Association. During her sophomore year she was editor of the Mac-Hi Pioneer, the school newspaper. Queen Debbie says she enjoys traveling, meeting people and horseback riding. She plans to attend Oregon State University.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 3, 1995
A ballot initiative proposed by the Umatilla Refuse Group is on hold pending the outcome of a restraining order filed against the city earlier this week. Pendleton Sanitary Service filed the restraining order, blocking City Attorney Pete Wells from submitting a ballot title for the May mail-in election. The Refuse Group has collected enough signatures to place an initiative on the May ballot. If passed, the initiative would exempt the group from the city’s waste disposal ordinance, which includes paying franchise fees, operating a full-scale recycling program, and providing city-wide collection services. Owners of Pendleton Sanitary Service have said the ordinance creates a level playing field.
