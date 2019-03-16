100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 16-17, 1919
The fame of J.T. Hale’s electric motorcycle, the only one in the world, has reached Europe with the result Mr. Hale, who is proprietor of the Willard Service Station, today received a letter from the Villiers Engineer Co. Ltd., Wolverhampton, England, asking further information as to the battery. The invention of Mr. Hale was the subject of a story in the Chicago Motor Cycling and Bicycling, October 26. Mr. Hale has made the battery himself and it is not on the market. He finds his electric motorcycle very practical for his own use.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 16-17, 1969
A pall of bitter smoked cloaked Helix today, as fire that destroyed the Helix Milling Co. flour mill smoldered in 100,000 pounds of flour. The fire started about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Helix Volunteer Fire Dept. was unable to stop the blaze. Damage is estimated at $2-$2.5 million by Thomas J. Kerr, Portland, owner and head of Kerr Grain Co. He is to inspect the charred remains of the three story mill and warehouse Tuesday.The fire also destroyed a Northern Pacific railroad car and damaged two other cars. But the blaze did not damage the Helix Milling Co. elevators. Ray Hattenhauer, manager of the mill, said the fire apparently started in electrical wiring. The fire broke out in the area where transformers are mounted.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 16-17, 1994
A Walla Walla man has been upgraded from critical to serious condition after falling 35 feet Wednesday morning while working at McNary Dam. Frank Schuster, 55, suffered head and shoulder injuries in the fall while working on the juvenile fish facility. Rescue workers from the Umatilla Rural Fire Department and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office worked for an hour to prepare Schuster for transport, according to an Army Corps of Engineers news release. A metal basket was lowered from the main deck of the dam to lift Schuster to safety. He fell from above the fish collection channel onto a structure below on the upstream side of the dam, said Jim Hackett, spokesman for the Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.