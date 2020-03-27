100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 27, 1920
Collins Flour Mills, Pendleton’s newest industrial plant, opened today, complete except for the warehouse which surrounds the seven-story main milling building and basement. The institution will add a payroll of 30 men to the city. Ultra-modern in every detail, the Collins Mills, which occupy nearly a half block on East Webb and VIncent streets, stand as one of the finest of their kind in the Inland Empire. Equipment has been installed which will give the mill a daily output of 1000 barrels of flour in each 24 hours. Daily tests of the flour being ground will be the chief function of a laboratory located upon the fourth floor of the mill. Wheat samples will be tested for their gluten strength before grinding as well as for quality and color. A loaf or more of bread will be baked each day from the day’s product.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 27, 1970
The Pendleton Association of Teachers voted Wednesday to request that the National Education Association and the Oregon Education Association place sanctions immediately on the Pendleton School District. Agreement by the NEA and OEA would result in notice to teachers across the nation not to seek employment in the Pendleton district. The PAT said the action was requested because the school board had failed to negotiate in good faith as provided by Oregon school law and failed to accept the recommendations of an impasse committee. The committee had recommended a base salary of $6,800 and the school board offered teachers a base pay of $6,700. Don Shore, of the PAT executive council, said, “It’s not an issue of $100 but a matter of ethics.” The teachers hope their action will prompt the school to reopen negotiations.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 27, 1995
When Brett Bryan returned to his Pendleton roots, he found they were buried somewhere between second and third base. Bryan, 31, grew up playing baseball in Pendleton, from Little League through community college. In 1979, he was a member of a Pendleton Babe Ruth team that reached the Babe Ruth world series, where he met celebrities like Willie Mays and Lefty Gomez. Bryan went on to play at Eastern Oregon State College for two years. He said he missed baseball “terribly” during the years after his playing career ended at Eastern Oregon. Last year Bryan accepted an offer from one of his former coaches at Blue Mountain Community College and became an assistant to Timberwolves coach Greg Schwirse.
