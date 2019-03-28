100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 28, 1919
A crew of surveyors are engaged in the locating of the road between Pendleton and Echo to follow the Umatilla River. It will require about three months to complete this work. A surveying crew will also be put in the field very soon establishing the grade for the Cold Springs road.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 28, 1969
The proposal to develop the east section of the Umatilla County Fairgrounds into a recreational site featuring baseball diamonds, which would mean the removal of the race track at the grounds, has raised the ire of a number of horsemen in the area. Both groups met for two hours Wednesday night in Park Hall to express their views on the future development of the fairgrounds facility. The spokesmen for the horse groups and the baseball program for Little League and Babe Ruth baseball appeared before the Umatilla County Fair Road in its regular meeting. About 40 attended.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 28, 1994
When it comes to landfills and garbage collection, rural communities in Umatilla and Morrow counties have only one thing in common — the rising cost of disposal. In two weeks — on April 9 — landfills in Pendleton and Hermiston, and on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, will close forever. Transfer stations will replace the dumps in the county’s two larger towns. But the Confederated Tribes, like other small communities, will have to come up with another alternative.
