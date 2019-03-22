100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 22, 1919
Work of enlarging and strengthening the main canal of the Furnish project has just been completed by the contractors, the Newport Construction Co., and water was turned into the ditch yesterday. Much of the flume and the course of the canal was changed in some places. The old flume was seven feet wide and the new flume 10 feet. In the opinion of Ross Newport the changes made in the canal will nearly double the capacity of the ditch. The Newport company built the original canal for the Furnish project 14 years ago.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 22, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Pattison of Pendleton have received word that their son, Dr. E. Mansell Pattison, an assistant professor of psychiatry in the University of Washington School of Medicine, has been named “Man of the Month” by the magazine Pastoral Psychology. Dr. Pattison’s book, “Clinical Psychiatry and Religion,” has also been selected by editors of the magazine as book-of-the-month for its book club.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 22, 1994
Jim and Claire Taylor were captivated by the beguiling smile of a 3-year-old Bulgarian orphan. Six months after the Taylors selected her from a photograph, Julieanne Fanna Taylor had joined her new parents in Pendleton. Julieanne is adjusting to life outside the orphanage where she spent her infancy. She comes from Kermen, a village about a five-hour drive east of Sofia, Bulgaria. Julieanne weighed only 2½ pounds at birth. She was left at the hospital, where she spent about 15 weeks in guarded condition. Then tiny Fanna entered “The House of Mother and Child,” a clean facility but badly in need of renovation. The Taylors claimed her there.
