100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 14, 1919
Four travelers who have visited foreign lands, but who testify that the United States is the best of all, returned to Pendleton today. They are Mr. and Mrs. Polydore Moens, Miss Blanche Moens, and little George Moens, just back after four years spent in Holland, where they fled from Belgium to escape the invading Huns. They left here with the intention of spending some years at their old home in Belgium, and were there when the war broke out. Mr. Moens says that while the devastation caused by the Germans was broadcast, by some lucky chance the property of most of his relatives has escaped. The family was met here by Frank Moens and Miss Gabrielle Moens, who were also exiled in Holland but who came home several months ago.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 14, 1969
Announcement of the formation of a 4,000-acre waterfront industrial park has been made by the Port of Morrow. The project began as a dream 10 years ago with the elections of five men to serve on a Port of Morrow Commission. Long years of work on the project culminated in the final land acquisition Tuesday when a deed was filed in the Morrow County Courthouse giving the people of Morrow, through the commission, title to Bureau of Land Management holdings in the area. Located east of Boardman, the park runs 4 1/2 miles east along the Columbia River with 16,000 feet on the navigation channel.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 14, 1994
Two 17-year-old Pendleton boys have been arrested on 80 counts each of second-degree criminal mischief in connection with the slashing of more than 100 tires on 80 cars in the Sherwood area early Saturday morning. Daniel C. Tricker and Michael J. Banks were arrested by Pendleton police at 9 a.m. Saturday at Banks’ home. Both have been released to their parents. Tricker and Banks are suspected of going on a two-hour slashing spree that covered residential areas between the southwest 3,000 and 3,300 blocks of Isaac, Kirk, Jay and Marshall avenues and Southwest 29th and 31st streets.
