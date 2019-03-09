100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 9-10, 1919
Lieutenant Fred Steiwer is now a Pendleton citizen again. He arrived home Saturday evening, without giving any advance notice of his coming, and declares he is ready to take up civilian life. He will resume his law practice in this city but may devote the first few days to visiting with his family. Though on the western front battle line for 70 days Lieutenant Steiwer escaped without anything but minor injures. He was hurt once when his horse fell with him and at another time struck his head against a tree limb while dodging a shell during an attack.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 9-10, 1969
Cars driven by Police Chief Louis Colcord and a Pasco, Wash., man he was pursuing were involved in an accident on Highway 730 on the edge of Umatilla about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Both men are in the Umatilla Hospital with head and chest injuries. Colcord had arrested Wesley H. Perkins, Pasco, for driving while under the influence of liquor. After the arrest, Perkins attempted to elude Colcord, according to state police. Police said the Pasco car was parked crossways on the highway with its lights turned off. The Umatilla officer hit it broadside. Perkins has been cited by Colcord for driving under the influence of liquor and attempting to elude a police officer. State police also cited the Washington man for driving while under the influence of liquor.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 9-10, 1994
The Nicht-Yow-Way Dancers are headed “north to Alaska,” as the song says. Performers from the Umatilla Indian Reservation will participate March 24-29 in the Camai Festival at Bethel, Alaska. Eight dancers from the 24-member group will be guests of the festival committee, with all expenses paid. Native Americans from across Alaska, along with a native Russian group, will gather and perform cultural dances. Alberta Taylor, coordinator for the Nicht-Yow-Way Dancers, expects 4,000 to 5,000 people will watch their presentation.
