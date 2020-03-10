100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 10, 1920
A complete fire survey of Pendleton will be made next week by the State Fire Marshal’s office. The program will include a study of fire protection conditions in this city. The inspection will include the city’s fire truck, hose, source of water supply, pressure, conditions of hydrants, etc. The city’s ordinances regarding fire prevention will be investigated and suggestions made to the city council. Every public building in the city will be inspected from cellar to garret. Horace Sykes of the State Fire Marshal’s office explains the survey is made free of charge and is a part of the state program for fire prevention. He points out that the state fire loss is from $300,000 to $400,000 a month, and says that the fire marshal believes 90 percent of the fires could have been prevented.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 10, 1970
The four police chief candidates coming to Hermiston this week for interviews each have between 15 and 26 years experience in law enforcement. That’s similar to the three local candidates, all currently serving with the Hermiston Police Department, who have a combined 68 years experience. All seven finalists will go through two interviews. The out-of-town candidates, from as far away as New York, Florida and Iowa, will tour the city and attend a reception to meet the council and city staff. The seven finalists were chosen from 58 applicants.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 10, 1995
Visitors are sure to believe they aren’t in Pendleton anymore when they step into the Wildhorse Gaming Resort for the first time today. A group of invited guests was able to beat the crowds and catch a glimpse at the state’s first full-fledged gaming resort. The soft lights and outdoor theming wrap around those who walk through the door, where an elk’s rack hangs overhead. The shadows of the foothills and trees standing tall create a calming effect. It’s the amazing details, from the bark on the trees to the roughness of the rocks, that brag of class and character. Only the bells of the slot machines and voice of the announcer at the off-track betting will jolt visitors back to reality. And the talking deer above the juice bar.
