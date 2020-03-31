100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 31, 1920
Cards were received in Pendleton today announcing that Mr. and Mrs. Brook Trout will be at home on and after April 1 in the mountain streams of Umatilla county. Indications were today that a large number of old friends would pay calls. Local dealers of attractive fly hooks, costly silk lines and trim casting rods have been displaying their goods for several days in anticipation of the social visits which will be paid by the many anglers of Pendleton to the haunts of the Trout family. Most of the guests will go with baskets, laden with lunch and other good things, but expect to come home with full baskets of trout.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 31, 1970
Thirty steelhead resting areas have been constructed in Camas Creek by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Working with Game Commission biologists Mike Golden, Pendleton, and Jim Hewkins, Canyon City, the engineers cleaned and straightened the channel through Ukiah. About 15 tons of quarry rock were used in constructing 30 jetties in a 3,000-foot section of straight channel. The engineers say the project shows how cooperation can benefit fish and wildlife as well as property that had been threatened with flooding.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 31, 1995
Nine nerve gas weapons with minor leaks were located during last week’s air monitoring of storage structures at the depot, the Army said. For years the depot has been routinely finding weapons leaking tiny amounts of vapor. The shells had been placed in special igloos during the 1980s after being drilled to test the purity of the nerve agent inside. They had been plugged and placed in special “overpacked” casings with a sampling port, and all the leaks have been found at these ports. According to the Army, because of the minute quantities of vapor and the procedures for handling the weapons, there is no danger to the public, workers or the environment.
