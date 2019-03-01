100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 1, 1919
Lieutenant James Sturgis, fresh from service in France, returned to Pendleton this morning on the shoulders of citizens who responded to the cries of “Lift him up” from the enthusiastic crowd of Pendleton, Athena and Walla Walla people which gathered at the depot when No. 17 pulled in. A band, brother Elks with a good showing of the Stars and Stripes, and a few shouts of “Let ‘er Buck” were all there to do honor to the man who enlisted as a private and was later made first lieutenant in the 146th field artillery, and finally aide-de-camp to General Walsh at Bordeaux.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 1, 1969
Two persons were injured, one seriously, when their car went off the road, skidded 120 feet and rolled another 80 feet before it came to rest, a total wreck, state police reported today. The injured were father and son, William Darrel Tappert, 43, of Portland, and Darrel Francis Tappert, 22, of Vancouver, Wash., who was driving. The son suffered serious face lacerations and possible internal injuries and was at St. Anthony Hospital for further treatment. The father received a possibly severe cut on his right arm and minor facial injures and was treated and released. The accident occurred at 1:15 a.m. today a mile east of Echo Junction I80N, west of Pendleton. The two men told state police they met a car in the wrong lane on the freeway and had to take to the ditch to avoid a collision.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 1, 1994
On the heels of last week’s one-day winter, spring arrived with temperatures in the 60s that have created potential flood conditions on the Umatilla River. Forecasters are calling for more warm weather and rain, which may mean the end of a short-lived snowpack in northeast Oregon. The 16 inches of snow that fell in Pendleton Thursday is gone. The snow at Meacham, which measured 21 inches last Thursday, was nine inches deep this morning.
