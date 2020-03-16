100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 17, 1920
Boardman, the little irrigation town in Northern Morrow county below Umatilla, had its first big fire today. A blaze that was discovered about 3 o’clock this morning destroyed the J.C. Ballinger lumber yard and also the Haskins store. The lumber yard contained approximately a million feet of lumber, and insurance to the amount of $30,000 was carried. The Haskins store carried a small stock and the loss there was correspondingly light. A ’phone message to the East Oregonian from Hermiston this morning stated that at 10 o’clock the fire was still burning and Hermiston people had left for Boardman to help in fighting the flames.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 17, 1970
City officials of Pendleton and other cities in Umatilla and Morrow counties have been invited by Pendleton Mayor Eddie O. Knopp to attend a regional meeting of the League of Oregon Cities at the Tapadera Restaurant followed by an afternoon workshop for informal discussions of current operating problems. League president Lester A. Anderson, mayor of Eugene, will lead the league regional meeting which will include a discussion of current city programs and activities, development of the league legislative program for the 1971 legislature, and discussion of a proposed Oregon municipality policy.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 17, 1995
A chemical weapons incinerator at Johnston Atoll was fined $122,300 in part for a small release of nerve gas agent last March. The penalty marks the first time the Environmental Protection Agency has cited the facility since the permit was issued in 1985, the Army said. The release in 1994 happened during routine maintenance work and did not pose any health threat. An incinerator based on the same design is planned for the Umatilla Army Depot, with construction beginning in 1996. The Army has said the Umatilla incinerator will have design improvements based on lessons learned at Johnston Atoll and Tooele, Utah.
