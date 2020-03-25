100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 25, 1920
Pendleton high school has a mystery paper! The first issue of the “Gift of Gab,” a one sheet mimeographed newspaper, appeared all over the high school. The sheet contains a letter by the editor, whose name is unknown, and also has a number of jokes and poems on students and faculty members. As there is nothing malicious about the publication and as the source is unknown, it is not considered likely that it will necessitate suppression.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 25, 1970
The Milton-Freewater City Council adopted a get-tough attitude Monday toward the city’s three canneries. After a heated debate, the council voted 3-2 to force Smith Canning, Rogers Walla Walla and Umatilla Canning Co. to live up to agreements on the amount of waste water they discharge. When the outfall from the canneries exceeds the stipulated amount, it causes backflooding of the sewage treatment plant. Flow records show Smith Canning to be the worst offender, at times discharging more than double the stipulated amount. The result of the motion is that if the canneries exceed the stipulated outflow, a valve will be tightened down to force some of the outflow back into the canneries.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
March 25, 1995
Two weeks of hard work has transformed the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s only ball field from a dusty, brown mess of rocks and gopher holes into a lush green field of dreams. The tribes’ maintenance department was joined by volunteers from throughout the reservation community, Pendleton Ready Mix donated the use of heavy equipment, and donations came from individuals, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Capital Gaming International and the tribes’ Housing Authority. Donald Sampson, chairman of the tribes’ Board of Trustees, said as a boy growing up on the reservation, he remembers the ball field’s restoration was an “on again, off again” project that seemed to be “mostly off.” The ball field may become the focal point for reservation festivities, and Sampson called the new field “a preview of more to come, particularly for the youths.”
