100 Years Ago
May 11, 1921
Mrs. W.R. Myrick, of this city, is being prominently mentioned as candidate for the office of president of the State Parent Teacher Association, which opens its state convention here tonight and which will elect officers on Friday. Mrs. Wyrick is possessed of great executive ability and is one of these state vice-presidents, a member of the convention committee, president of the Pendleton Parent Teacher Council and president of the Parent Teacher Association of Hawthorne school. She is well known in Parent Teacher work throughout the state.
50 Years Ago
May 11, 1971
A justice of the peace court? Thanks, but no. That was the reaction Monday when the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce voted on the question of JP court or a district court. About a week ago the chamber’s board of directors decided that Milton-Freewater, like Hermiston, should have its JP court reestablished. Monday’s vote ended that move. Chamber members said they favored the district court for several reasons: It saves the count at least $6,000 a year in property taxes; the office is manned daily by a clerk so service is adequate. District Judge Richard Courson sits once a week in Milton-Freewater, as he does in Hermiston. Chamber members said they could see no reason for duplicating services by reestablishing the JP court.
25 Years Ago
May 11, 1996
This is an especially sweet Mother’s Day for Carrie Russell Reger. Finally at home in Athena following brain surgery, Reger says her two-year-old, Jordan, is really happy to have her back. “She’s very, very loving,” Reger says. Still plagued by headaches that doctors say could last another six months as the swelling of her brain goes down, Reger isn’t sure when she’ll return to work. “Right now, I just want to be with my baby. I haven’t even had the heart to take her to day care yet.”
