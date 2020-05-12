100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 12, 1920
Tonight is newsboy’s night at the Greater Alamo shows. The treat was arranged by Harry Waugh, manager of the carnival company and the committee of the Round-Up band, so the little merchant princes of the city could have one big night at the carnival without cost to them. All boys selling or delivering the East Oregonian are urged to meet at the office at 6:30. When the band starts for the show ground the boys will follow and become guests of the management for a trip through the mysteries of carnival-land.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 12, 1970
The modern gladiators whose snarling mechanical steeds like nothing better than to climb the steepest hill around have aroused the ire of Floyd Triplett. Motorbikes, he said in a poetic letter to the Milton-Freewater City Council, are creating wounds that will take years to heal on the hill behind the city’s quarter-million dollar Yantis Park. The “gladiators” practice nights and weekends, Triplett said, and the snarl of their bikes disturbs the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. The council took an understanding view. One councilman said a hill climbing facility should be provided. Bike riders, said Mayor Bill York, are taxpayers, too, and should be invited to meet with the council to help find a solution.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 12, 1995
A few hours after negotiations broke off Wednesday evening, about 60 Oregon Public Employee Union members assembled in Pendleton for a rainy midnight meeting in front of the Eastern Oregon Training Center. More than 12,000 OPEU members walked off the job Monday in hopes of getting a 6.5 percent pay raise. The state has offered a 2 percent increase. Last November’s passage of Measure 8 requires the workers to pay 6 percent of their salary into their pensions. Judy Ottosen, a pharmacy technician at Eastern Oregon Psychiatric Center, said the workers on the picket line are some of the lowest paid state employees. “We don’t mind contributing to our retirement, but it’s not fair to make us take a 6 percent pay cut,” she said.
