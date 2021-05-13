100 Years Ago
May 13, 1921
One of the costliest fires in the vicinity of Pendleton for many weeks occurred this morning when the beautiful home of Bill Pedro in Riverside burned to the ground. The house was one of the most beautiful homes in the district near Pendleton, and the loss is placed at $20,000, with $15,000 insurance. Starting a fire with coal oil is the probable cause of the fire, Chief W.E. Ringold thinks. The chief, accompanied by Firemen Jack Childs and Harold Spooner took the Studebaker truck and went to the fire, but use of the city apparatus was impossible because the residence was located too far outside of the city limits. A bucket brigade was formed and the city firemen assisted by Ed Mable and Ed Morgan and others fought a winning battle in an effort to save two adjoining buildings.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1971
Sgt. Stephen R. Forrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Forrey of Stanfield, returned home from completing a tour of duty with the U.S. Army. Sgt. Forrey served in Vietnam 14 months and receive five medals including the Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star. The citation given with the Silver Star reads,” For gallantry in action against an armed hostile force in the republic of Vietnam.” Sgt. Forrey gave first aid to injured men in his battalion after a booby trap was inadvertently triggered on July 30, 1970, despite continued enemy activity in the region and his own painful injuries, until the most serious casualties had been attended.
25 Years Ago
May 13, 1996
In a span of little more than five hours on Saturday, the Pendleton Bucks went from first place to third place in the Intermountain Conference softball standings. The Redmond Panthers shocked the Bucks 4-3 in an epic, 15-inning battle in game one and routed Pendleton 10-1 in game two to sweep the crucial doubleheader. The Panthers, now 8-3 in the conference, will be heavily favored to win their final game on Thursday to move to 9-3 and take the second seed from the Bucks. Pendleton finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, but will get the third seed after losing two to the Panthers.
