100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 14, 1920
Notice of the Helix team’s protest of last Sunday’s baseball game won by Pilot Rock at Helix was sent to the Pilot Rock management today by President Rex Ellis, of the Blue Mountain league. Pilot Rock is given the alternative of pleading guilty to the charge of playing men not residents of the community, in accordance with the by-laws of the league, or having a trial of the case before the league heads. The penalty for the breach alleged is $25 fine and forfeiture of the game.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 14, 1970
Mildred Nanegos Valdez, 21, a 1967 Happy Canyon princess, was killed today by a blast from a shotgun. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. and occurred at the Delores Burke residence 10 miles from Pilot Rock on Upper McKay Creek. Mrs. Valdez was active in Round-Up for many years and participated in the Indian horse races for seven years before she was named a Happy Canyon princess. In high school at Pilot Rock, she was vice president of the student body her senior year and was a winner in the United Nations essay contest. State police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 14, 1995
Deborah Cooley began her late-in-life college career to prove a point. But somewhere along the line she persuaded herself instead of her Army-bound son, Aaron. He stepped into khakis rather than a college classroom. The Athena mother kept studying and is now about to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. “I convinced myself of the value of education after giving him all those speeches,” said Cooley, whose brood includes six kids. Her daughter Amy Needham, 21, must have been listening. Both Needham and Cooley will march in cap and gown May 21 at Whitman College in Walla Walla, plucking bachelor’s degrees from the podium as fellow classmates.
