100 years ago — 1922
The task of laying 85-pound rails on the tracks of the Northern Pacific from lower Webb street to the Umatilla bridge will be undertaken soon, according to information received in Pendleton today. H. C. Rubble, division roadmaster was a visitor here and made plans for the beginning of the work. The first materials to be used in the work will arrive Friday, and later the big heavy rails will be unloaded. An extra bridge crew and also an extra road crew will be here to do the work. The angle bars and plates will be the first stuff to arrive. When the new rails are put in place, the ties under Webb street will also be replaced and the present planking will be torn up and new planking will be put down.
50 years ago — 1972
For any emergency, simply dial “911” for help. That’s the new service offered by Hermiston’s Public Safety Center. Dale Slusher, Pendleton, Pacific Northwest Bell manager, says “911” is a universal emergency number which someday will be used by communities throughout the nation. “At present, Hermiston, Toledo and Seaside are the only Oregon communities to adopt the service. Others are considering it,” Slusher said. “To report a police or fire emergency, for example,” he says, “the caller simply dials 911, gives his name, the nature and location of the emergency and a dispatcher will alert the public safety agency equipped to handle it.” Slusher also says 911 is for emergencies only. The best thing about it, Slusher says, is there is only one number to remember, whatever the emergency. “It’s faster than looking up a specific number, or dialing ‘O’ for an operator,” he says.
25 years ago — 1997
If the City of Stanfield doesn’t want the town’s old middle school, the Stanfield School District will try to find someone who does. The School Board last week directed Superintendent Dale Nees and school board members Ellen Ellenberger and Sandi Greene to talk to commercial realtors this week. The 77-year old building has been vacant of students since 1995. The district closed the school after an engineering report indicated the school’s gym, the newest part of the building, could be unsafe to occupy in high winds or if snow accumulated on the roof. The city has been considering whether to acquire the building to use as a new municipal complex. Stanfield’s current City Hall, containing city offices, the police department and city council chambers, is an old water pump house with crumbling walls. Amid negotiations late last year, the district made a no-cost offer with conditions, including demolition of the gym, to the city that was good for 90 days. The district’s offer expired without a decision from the city.
