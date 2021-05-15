100 Years Ago
May 15, 1921
Paul Bowman of Echo was shot in the legs, with a shotgun, by E.F. Sommers about 9 o’clock last evening. The shooting which has some elements of mystery is reported as due to the fact Bowman had been peeping into the home of Mrs. J.T. Bell whose husband died two weeks ago. Early in the evening a man was seen peeping into a window of the Bell home but Mrs. Bell did not recognize the man. Later the performance was repeated and Sommers who lives across the street was called upon. With shotgun in hand Sommers called upon the man to stop and when the man started to run Sommers fired. The injured man is about 40 years of age and is married. He is being cared for at his home in Echo.
50 Years Ago
May 15, 1971
Only one member of Pilot Rock’s starting lineup failed to get a hit as the Rockets lashed 13 base raps in a five-inning 14-3 win over Umatilla’s Vikings Friday. Five Pilot Rock stickmen each had a pair of safeties, including pitcher Bill Quaempts, who crashed a home run and had two RBIs. Dennis Cook, Robin Roehlke, Terry Tolar and Dale Bonando each collected two hits also. Quaempts allowed four hits, three runs and fanned seven without giving up a free pass. His teammates backed him up with errorless play in the field.
25 Years Ago
May 15, 1996
The win against La Grande Tuesday was the last for Bulldog coach Rob Phillips, who had decided a few weeks ago that his eight-year coaching stint would end at the conclusion of the season. Phillips said it was because of attitudes. “Over the years, the coaches in Hermiston, in general, haven’t been treated very well. I’ve seen eight coaches basically lose interest in coaching, because of the way the were treated,” he said. “In my experience here, all of the coaches that have been attacked, have been attacked on a personal level that has nothing to do with the X’s and O’s of the game.” He said he had lost the desire to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.